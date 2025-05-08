ALTON – A man from Alton faces his fourth domestic battery charge and more after allegedly tying up the victim and threatening them with a box cutter.

Travis L. Watley, 40, of Alton, was charged with one count each of aggravated unlawful restraint and domestic battery, the latter charge being his fourth or subsequent such offense. Both charges were filed on April 29, 2025 and classified as Class 3 felonies.

On April 27, 2025, Watley allegedly refused to let someone leave an Alton residence and threatened to kill the victim. A petition to deny his pretrial release states the victim told officers Watley “tied her arms and legs and threatened her with a box cutter.”

“She was eventually able to inform family members of her situation and police arrived,” the petition states. “Defendant refused to exit the residence and engaged in a standoff with authorities, eventually exiting.”

The petition also notes Watley “has a lengthy history of flight from police and violence,” adding he is currently under court orders to have no contact with this victim from another criminal case filed earlier this year.

Included in Watley’s extensive criminal history are prior convictions for aggravated battery of a pregnant person in 2004, armed home invasion in 2010, multiple domestic battery convictions, and multiple prior convictions for aggravated fleeing from police.

The state’s petition to keep Watley in custody was granted, with a Detention Order adding the victim alleged Watley “zip tied her in the bath tub, threatened her life [and] held her for hours without her consent.” The Detention Order also notes Watley has a “significant history of similar offenses.”

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Watley, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

