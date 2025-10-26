ALTON – An Alton man accused of placing Apple Airtags in a woman’s wallet and vehicle faces a felony charge of aggravated stalking.

Vern E. Vanhoy, 63, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 24, 2025, with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated stalking.

Vanhoy allegedly placed an Apple Airtag, a small global positioning system (GPS) device, in the victim’s wallet on Oct. 1, 2025, thereby placing the victim under surveillance. He was additionally accused of placing Apple Airtags in the center console and glove compartment of the victim’s vehicle on Oct. 5, 2025.

These actions were in violation of an Order of Protection initially filed on Sept. 22, 2025 which had been extended once on Oct. 8, 2025 and again on Oct. 23, 2025.

According to the state’s petition to deny Vanhoy’s pretrial release from custody, the victim contacted the Alton Police Department after finding the Airtags in her wallet and center console; she found the third Airtag in the glove box after continuing to hear a “chirping” noise coming from her vehicle.

She was reportedly concerned the Airtags had been placed by Vanhoy, who she had an active Order of Protection against. The Airtags were allegedly associated with Vanhoy’s registered telephone number and multiple email accounts which included portions of his name.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Vanhoy, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

