ALTON – An Alton resident faces multiple weapon charges after shooting someone in the abdomen and tossing the weapon into the Mississippi River.

Chance M. Lyons, 18, of Alton, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm (a Class X felony), two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (both Class 4 felonies) and obstructing justice (a Class 4 felony).

On Feb. 28, 2025, Lyons allegedly shot a victim in the abdomen, causing injury, before throwing the firearm into the river. His possession of the weapon, a .40 caliber handgun, was unlawful as he was under 21 years of age and had no valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

The situation escalated after a verbal dispute unfolded in the 400 block of Cherry Street in Alton, according to a petition to deny pretrial release for Lyons.

“Video showed that the defendant was the initial physical aggressor, approaching the victim on the front porch of [the residence],” the petition states. “Multiple witnesses report that the victim pushed the defendant back, at which point, the defendant brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the abdomen.

“There is no evidence that the victim posed any threat of causing the defendant great bodily harm. Defendant then fled the scene and, by his own admission, threw the firearm in the river, obstructing justice.”

The state’s petition to keep Lyons detained was upheld by a Detention Order, adding an explanation from Lyons for firing the weapon.

“The defendant admitted to shooting the victim. The defendant states he did so to protect his girlfriend and her young child,” the detention order states. “No evidence was presented that the defendant attempted to walk away from the verbal altercation with the victim. The victim was unarmed.”

The case against Lyons was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

