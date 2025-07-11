



ALTON – A 72-year-old Alton man remains in custody on criminal charges of sexual abuse and more against a 14-year-old victim.

David A. Gray, 72, of the 100 block of East 14th Street in Alton, was charged on July 3, 2025 with the following offenses:

Attempted criminal sexual assault (Class 2 felony) Aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony) Indecent solicitation of a child (two counts, both Class 3 felonies) Battery (two counts, both Class A misdemeanors)

Gray is accused of committing and attempting to commit acts of sexual abuse by use of force against a female victim who was 14 years old at the time of the offenses. He is also accused of soliciting the same victim and asking them to perform sexual acts on at least two occasions, as well as inappropriately touching and forcibly kissing the same victim.

The investigation began after the victim reported the sexual abuse to the Alton Police Department on June 5, 2025, according to the state’s petition to deny Gray’s pretrial release from custody.

After the victim confirmed her statements during an interview at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center on June 6, 2025, detectives interviewed Gray on July 2, 2025. Gray then confessed to the earlier described acts and admitted his intention to commit further acts of sexual abuse with the same victim.

The petition notes Gray is a “registered sex offender and has numerous convictions for sex offenses.” Gray’s extensive criminal history shows several prior convictions, including in 1970 for attempted rape in Madison County, 1975 for rape, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault in Macoupin County, 1978 for rape, attempted murder, and armed robbery in Madison County, and in 2006 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years of age. Gray is also a registered sexual predator who is legally required to register for life.

The state’s petition was granted, with a Detention Order adding further context behind the case. According to the Detention Order, Gray was allowing the victim and her family, who were homeless, to stay at his residence despite him being a registered sex offender.

“This defendant has a long-standing history of sexually violent convictions, including a 1978 conviction for rape, attempted murder, and armed robbery,” the order states. “He was ultimately granted a Governor’s pardon.”

Madison County court records show Gray was granted a Governor's Pardon in 2002, under Governor George Ryan, granting him clemency in connection to his 1978 conviction for rape, attempted murder, and armed robbery in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Gray, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

