ALTON - An Alton resident has been charged with the sexual abuse and assault of a 10-year-old victim.

Bryden A. Barnes, 20, of the 1700 block of Belle Street in Alton, was charged on Nov. 7, 2024 with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (a Class X felony) and aggravated criminal sexual abuse (a Class 2 felony).

From Jan. 1 to July 31, 2023, Barnes allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a victim who was 10 years old at the time of the incident.

According to a petition to deny Barnes’ pretrial release, In July of 2024, the victim in this case disclosed to a medical provider that she had been sexually abused by Barnes when she was 10 years old. She detailed the incident in an interview with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center on July 30, 2024.

Barnes was interviewed by Alton Police Department on Nov. 6, 2024. During his interview, he “stated that he was wrestling” with the victim and admitted to committing the acts of sexual abuse and assault. He added that he was “attempting to get over his porn addiction around the same time this incident occurred.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Barnes, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

