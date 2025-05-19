ALTON – An Alton man’s second case of domestic battery has resulted in two felonies after allegedly attacking the victim and damaging her vehicle.

Jesse L. Johnson, 46, of Alton, was charged on May 14, 2025 with criminal damage to property and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (both Class 4 felonies).

Between May 12-13, 2025, Johnson allegedly struck a household or family member “several times in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her arm, sprayed Febreze in her face, and slapped her with an open hand,” according to court documents.

He was additionally accused of causing between $500 to $10,000 worth of damage to the “radio system, dashboard, and gear shift” of the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2017 criminal case also filed in Madison County. His latest case was presented by the Alton Police Department.

While remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, Johnson has since been granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the additional conditions of his release are that he remain at least 500 feet away from and have no contact with the victim from this case, nor enter the victim’s residence. He has also been ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and to surrender his FOID card and any firearms in his possession to the Alton Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

