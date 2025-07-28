ALTON – A man from Alton faces a felony arson charge after setting fire to a home on 6th Street.

Joey L. Holoman, 35, of Alton, was charged on July 23, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of residential arson.

On July 7, 2025, Holoman allegedly damaged a residential property in the 1100 block of E. 6th St. by means of fire which was the dwelling place of another individual.

According to the state’s petition to deny Holoman’s pretrial release from custody, a cab driver reported seeing a male and female leaving the residence as the fire ignited. “While getting into the cab, the male admitted he lit the fire, but claimed he put it out,” the petition states.

“Officers located the female witness, who indicated that defendant had ignited the fire prior to leaving, saying he was upset at his ex-girlfriend. Defendant admitted to setting the fire, saying he lit a candle on a bed in the residence after taking his property.”

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison previously stated the fire appeared “to have been set deliberately and is believed to be connected to a domestic incident.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Holoman, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

