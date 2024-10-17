ALTON - An Alton man faces multiple charges after invading a Ridge Street home and committing battery against a 16-year-old victim.

Aaron T. Perry, 38, of Alton, was charged with home invasion (a Class X felony) and battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Sept. 9, 2024, Perry allegedly entered a residence in the 600 block of Ridge Street in Alton without authority, knowing the residence was occupied. He was additionally charged for striking a 16-year-old victim “in the mouth with a closed fist,” according to court documents.

A petition to deny Perry’s pretrial release states the altercation stemmed from a previous domestic dispute.

“Victim and witnesses reported that the defendant forced his way into victim's home due to a prior conflict between victim and defendant's children,” the petition states.

“After forcing his way in, Defendant swung his fist, striking juvenile in the mouth. Defendant was then pushed back by victim and witnesses, falling into a glass table. Police were called and the defendant fled.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Perry. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

