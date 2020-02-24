ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced Monday night that an Alton man was formally charged with the burglary of the Cyclery and Fitness Center in Alton that occurred early Friday morning.

The investigation resulted in the identification of a suspect in this incident, and on Friday afternoon Alton Police officers made an arrest. Today, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged David M. Dunlap, 42 years old of Alton, with one count of Burglary. A second warrant was issued revoking Dunlap’s bond on an unrelated case. Both warrants were later signed by The Honorable Judge Slemer and bail was set at $50,000 for the Burglary.

At the time of this release, Dunlap remains in custody at the Alton Jail without bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.