ALTON - A man from Alton has been charged with battery against a 12-year-old child and domestic battery against another victim in the same case.

DeMario D. Greenlee, 32, of Alton, was charged with aggravated battery (a Class 4 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Sept. 27, 2024, Greenlee allegedly struck a 12-year-old child “in the mouth with a closed fist, causing a laceration” after he threw a household or family member “to the ground, causing pain,” according to court documents.

A petition to deny Greenlee’s pretrial release reveals the 12-year-old was struck while attempting to intervene during the domestic battery incident.

“Victim reported that her boyfriend, the defendant, became angry during an argument and threw her to the ground,” the petition states. “Victim's 12-year-old son observed this and moved to intervene, and the defendant struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Greeenlee, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

