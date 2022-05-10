ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido Tuesday afternoon released information about an attempted robbery at 3:44 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Busey Bank, located at 4415 W. Center Drive.

Chief Pulido said preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect entered Busey Bank, while concealing his face and demanded money.

"The suspect, who did not display a weapon, was unsuccessful at stealing money, fled the area in a southeasterly direction," the chief said. "No injuries were reported."

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Officers were provided a description, which included the clothing worn by the suspect. Alton Police officers and detectives, with the assistance of an on-duty Illinois State Police K9 unit, began searching the area for the suspect. The suspect was not apprehended, but clothing worn by the suspect was located.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continued to investigate. Today, this case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Mylon A. Hughes, 26, of the 1900 block of Esther Ave., Alton, was charged with attempted robbery. Hughes is currently not in custody. Judge Slemer set bond at $100,000 for Hughes.

If you know the whereabouts of Hughes please contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or the Anonymous Tip Line 618-465-5948.

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based only upon Probable Cause and is not an indication of Guilt. The person charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: