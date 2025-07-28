ALTON – An Alton man accused of invading his ex-girlfriend’s home, attacking her, and slashing her vehicle’s tires now faces multiple felony charges.

Craig D. Stepheny, 31, of Alton, was charged on July 22, 2025 with a Class X felony count of home invasion and a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property.

Stepheny allegedly entered an occupied Alton residence without authority and intentionally injured one of the home’s occupants on May 17, 2025. He is also accused of slashing two tires on the victim’s vehicle with a knife, causing over $500 worth of damage.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny Stepheny’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, the victim reported that Stepheny, her ex-boyfriend, entered her home while she was with another individual and began striking her in the face before throwing her to the ground.

“[Stepheny] then destroyed her property and slashed two of the tires of her motor vehicle before fleeing,” the petition adds. “Witness reported that he was on a date with the victim, when the defendant suddenly entered and began striking the victim.”

Stepheny’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: