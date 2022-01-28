East Alton Holds Press Conference Concerning Parking Lot Shooting

EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine, and East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton, joined by other area officers, announced the names of two charged after the shooting at 7:55 p.m. in the East Alton Ice Rink parking lot on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at a press conference Thursday morning.

Two individuals were injured and hospitalized after the shooting. One suffered a serious leg injury.

Charged in the case were suspect Berton Lamar Newton, 30, of the 2700 block of Oscar in Alton, and his girlfriend, Amber Dawn Golliday, 33.

Newton faces an array of charges from Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery With A Firearm, and a count of Unlawful Possession Of Weapons By A Felon. Newton's bond is set at $1,000,000, by Judge Kyle A. Napp.

Golliday faces one count of Obstructing Justice. Her bond is $150,000.

More information to come.

