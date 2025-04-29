ALTON — Travis L. Watley, 40, of Alton, was charged Monday, April 28, 2025, with aggravated unlawful restraint and domestic battery following a domestic disturbance reported Sunday morning, April 27, 2025, in the 2100 block of Mulberry Street in Alton.

Officers from the Alton Police Department responded at approximately 9 a.m. on April 27 after a female victim reported being battered by Watley and held against her will. The woman safely exited the residence, and Watley surrendered to authorities.

Subsequently, the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at the home, where they seized evidence related to the investigation.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced the charges: aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, classified as a fourth or subsequent offense, also a Class 3 felony.

Judge Nielsen signed an arrest warrant ordering Watley to be held at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Watley is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

