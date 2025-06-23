Alton Man Charged After Local Business Break-In, Product Theft
ALTON – An Alton resident has been charged with burglarizing a Delmar Avenue business and stealing a wide variety of products from within.
Devon A. Pierson, 23, of Alton, was charged on June 18, 2025 with one count each of burglary (a Class 2 felony) and theft (a Class 3 felony).
Pierson is accused of knowingly entering Cloud Buster Smoke Shop, located at 508 W. Delmar Ave. in Alton, without authority on Feb. 9, 2025 with the intent to commit a theft.
He reportedly stole “three boxes of ‘Perk’ pills, approximately 40 to 50 jars of wax, approximately 30 pre-rolls, and United States currency from a tip jar,” according to court documents. The stolen goods had a total combined value of more than $500.
The Alton Police Department presented the case against Pierson, who was granted pretrial release from custody.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
