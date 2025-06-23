ALTON – An Alton resident has been charged with burglarizing a Delmar Avenue business and stealing a wide variety of products from within.

Devon A. Pierson, 23, of Alton, was charged on June 18, 2025 with one count each of burglary (a Class 2 felony) and theft (a Class 3 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

Pierson is accused of knowingly entering Cloud Buster Smoke Shop, located at 508 W. Delmar Ave. in Alton, without authority on Feb. 9, 2025 with the intent to commit a theft.

He reportedly stole “three boxes of ‘Perk’ pills, approximately 40 to 50 jars of wax, approximately 30 pre-rolls, and United States currency from a tip jar,” according to court documents. The stolen goods had a total combined value of more than $500.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Pierson, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: