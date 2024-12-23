ALTON - Justin L. Caldwell, 39, of Alton, was charged with one count of stalking (a Class 4 felony) and three counts of attempted burglary (each Class A misdemeanors).

Caldwell allegedly tried entering the victim’s vehicle on three separate occasions - once on Sept. 14, 2024, again on Oct. 4, 2024, and once more on Oct. 28, 2024. On each occasion, he was accused of lifting the car door handle in an attempt to burglarize the vehicle and cause the victim emotional distress.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny his pretrial release from custody notes Caldwell has tried breaking into the victim’s vehicle “on at least three occasions,” and has admitted to going to the victim’s residence “on at least six occasions.”

The petition adds Caldwell has a “high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution” given his prior failures to appear in court for four prior Madison County criminal cases against him.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Caldwell. While he was initially remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he no longer remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: