SEE VIDEO:

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - A large crowd of people was served some several highlighted local food flavors Thursday night with Alton Main Street's Taste of Downtown Alton at Argosy Casino Music Hall.

Article continues after sponsor message

Live entertainment was provided by Matt Taul. All proceeds from the fundraiser assist Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Alton Main Street Board Member Vickie Hopkins said the event brings local businesses and the community together at one public place to taste the different foods and desserts they offer.

"You get to try something different than they normally have," Hopkins said. "We have a lot of great sponsors and participants. This takes a lot of work and planning. The reaction of the people makes all the work worthwhile."

Alton Main Street's Kitty Edelen said Taste of Downtown is "a cool event put on by Alton Main Street each year."

"We have a lot of different businesses that take part every year and it is a great event," she said.

Highlights of the menu included:

House salad with creamy Italian dressing from Decaro's, smoked chili from Olive Oil Marketplace, Bistro Club sandwich from Brown Bag Bistro, crab cakes from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, Maki Sushi rolls and chocolate-dipped strawberries from Lewis & Clark Community College, lobster pinwheels from Gatsby's Grille, Mushroom Asparagus Soup from State Street Market of Alton, various flavors of hot wings: BBQ, Lovett's hot sauce and Garlic Parmesan from Lovett's Soul Food, Vegan sausage rosemary bread from The Old Bakery Beer Company, barbacoa tacos with charred tomato salsa from Bakers & Hale, Irish Stew from Morrison's Irish Pub, Chicken Andouille Gumbo from Great Rivers Tap & Grill at the Best Western Premier, signature marinated beef on garlic cream potato from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, crab-stuffed mushrooms from Chez Marilyn, pork potstickers from Wang Gang Asian Eats, a variety of candy from Sherry's Snacks, white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding from Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, and sweet treats from Spoon Baking Company.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

More like this: