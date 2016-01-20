ALTON - On Friday, February 5th, Alton Main Street will host a tropical-themed Trivia Night fundraiser with the Parrot Heads of the River Bend. The event will take place on the 3rd floor of the Temple Banquet Facility located at 300 State Street in Alton, Illinois. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and play will begin at 7:00 p.m. The cost for a table of eight players is only $120, and tables are still currently available. The team that comes in first place will take home a $240 cash prize, the runners up will receive a cash prize of $120, and a prize will also be awarded for the best-decorated table. The event will also include door prizes, silent action items, an instant lottery tree, a 50/50 drawing and of course lots of fascinating trivia questions. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks, and there will be a cash bar available.

The fun-loving philanthropists known as the Parrot Heads of the River Bend reached out to Alton Main Street during their budget crisis, offering to support the organization by raising much needed funds. “Together our organizations decided that some Jimmy Buffet sunshine and a tropical themed trivia night in the dead of winter would be a great solution,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “we really appreciate the Parrot Heads choosing us as a beneficiary of their party for a purpose.”

Tables can be purchased via Paypal by visiting the homepage of www.DowntownAlton.com. If your group is less than eight people that will not be a problem; upon arrival we will seat your group at a table with others to complete your team. Organizers are seeking round sponsors, gaining exposure for your business at a low cost of $50, as well as raffle items of any value - please call for details. For any further questions feel free to contact Kevin Hilligoss at 618-410-8565 or Sara McGibany at 618-463-1016.

