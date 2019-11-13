ALTON - Alton Main Street is announcing a fundraising drive to provide holiday decorations for the downtown Alton area. The organization plans to arrange 34 greenery wreaths with red bows to be placed on the lamp posts of 3rd Street between Piasa Street and State Street.

Alton Main Street has set a fundraising goal of $4,000, which will cover the cost of the wreaths and installation this season.

The Alton Main Street Design Committee, headed by Emily Keener, solicited bids from local companies to provide and install the wreaths.

“We think it's important to partner with local companies on design initiatives like decorating downtown for the holidays because the result not only inspires joy in the community, it inspires economic growth as well,” said Keener. Long term, the organization would like to add more decorations throughout the district year after year.

"You can play a key role in spreading holiday cheer and making cash registers ring in locally-owned businesses this season," said Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany, adding, "Creating a festive atmosphere encourages shoppers and diners to patronize our locally-owned stores and restaurants during an important time of year; holiday sales represent 20-30% of annual sales for small retailers.”

Donations can be made online via GoFundMe by following the link on the homepage of their website, www.DowntownAlton.com or at www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet. Checks can also be made out to Alton Main Street and mailed to their office at 111 East 4th Street Suite 315, Alton IL 62002. For more information, please email info@altonmainstreet.org or call (618) 463-1016.

