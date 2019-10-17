ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 19th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. right on the Mississippi riverfront in the valet parking lot of Argosy Casino (#1 Piasa St. – Alton, IL 62002).

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets will be available at the door, but guests who have advance tickets can bypass the line and eliminate any wait time.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

There are 18 teams registered this year; judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: INDIVIDUALS - Happy Heffer – Erin Heil, Paul Stover, Maggi Roy, Matt Stockert & Trevor Parish, Mike Ramsey, Jesse Fassler, Cheryl Snipes / ORGANIZATIONS - Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Riverbend Food Pantry / BUSINESSES - First Mid Bank & Trust, 1st Mid-America Credit , Union, Imperial Manufacturing, Cedarhurst of Godfrey / RESTAURANTS - Argosy Casino Alton, LaMay’s Catering, Brown Bag Bistro, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus.

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the great chili. Live rock music will be provided by The Wherehouse Project Band. Beverages will be available for purchase from Argosy Casino, and desserts will be available for purchase from Mahalo Shaved Ice and Cake Pop A Go Go Food Truck.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible:

GOLD: City of Alton, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, Piasa Body Art, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Simmons Hanly Conroy, First Mid Bank & Trust, Argosy Casino, Imperial Manufacturing, Busey Bank, Chiro One, WBGZ Radio / SILVER: The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, AdVantage / BRONZE: Roberts Motors Inc., 1st Mid-America Credit Union

RiverBend Growth Association, Sheppard Morgan & Schwaab, and State Representative Monica Bristow. Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to beautify and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

