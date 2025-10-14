ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Sunday, October 19th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Flock Food Truck Park & Bar, located at 210 Ridge St. in Alton.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition. Tickets are $10.00 for adults or $5.00 for kids 10 & under, and will be available at the door. Beverages will be available for purchase, and you’ll enjoy live classic rock music from Number4Combo.

There are 17 teams registered this year; and judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: RESTAURANTS – The Old Bakery Beer Company, Riverside Grille Argosy Casino Alton, Bossanova Restaurant, and My Just Desserts. INDIVIDUALS - Brett Demond, Anthony Thorstad, Cassie Tarter, Stacey Webb, Jack Scanlan, Douglas Wiebler-Myers, Jason Heeren & Brendan Lawson. ORGANIZATIONS – Jacoby Aryts Center and Alton Athletic Association. BUSINESSES - Anderson's Barbershop, Peter's Produce, Toddle Towne Learning Centers, Fairmount Park Casino & Racing.

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the great chili.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible: City of Alton, Argosy Casino, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU), 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Chiro One Wellness Centers, The Old Bakery Beer Company, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Big Z Media, The Telegraph, and Riverbender.com.

Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to beautify and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

