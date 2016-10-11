ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 15th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the giant warehouse and beautiful pavilion at Elijah P’s (401 Piasa St. – Alton, IL 62002)

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at 618-465-6676. Tickets will be available at the door, but the event has been known to sell out, so plan ahead to guarantee that you can attend.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

There are 22 teams registered this year; judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: INDIVIDUALS - Steven Stanich, Matt Stockert "Addiction Brand Chili", Drew Anderson, and Michael Ramsey. ORGANIZATIONS - YWCA of Alton, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Argosy Casino Employee Choice, and Rock the Hops. BUSINESSES - US Army Career Center Alton, The Fountains at Godfrey, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Cobra Kai Ink, CNB Bank & Trust, and WBGZ Radio. RESTAURANTS - Elijah P's Burgers and Brews, Great Rivers Tap & Grill at the Best Western Premier, The Pump House Bar & Grill, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Big Daddy's BBQ, The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, and Hops House at Argosy Casino

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the great chili. Live Rock, Funk, Jazz & Blues music will be provided by the band Number4Combo.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible: WBGZ Radio, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, AdVantage News, Elijah P's, Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Simmons Hanly Conroy, US Army Career Center Alton, The Fountains at Godfrey, Steve Springgate, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Alton Med Rehab. Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

