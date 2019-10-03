ALTON - Alton Main Street invites the public to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 19th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. right on the Mississippi riverfront in the valet parking lot of Argosy Casino (#1 Piasa St. – Alton, IL 62002)

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets will be available at the door, but guests who have advance tickets can bypass the line and eliminate any wait time.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition. Teams are being accepted through October 11th. Please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com to download a registration form.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: individuals, organizations, businesses and restaurants. Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights of the best chili in town. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the delicious chili. Live rock music will be provided by The Wherehouse Project Band. Beverages and desserts will be available for purchase.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible: WBGZ Radio, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, AdVantage, City of Alton, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, Piasa Body Art, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Simmons Hanly Conroy, First Mid Bank & Trust, Argosy Casino Alton, Imperial Manufacturing, TheBank of Edwardsville>Busey Bank, Roberts Motors Inc., Chiro One, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Republic Services, and the RiverBend Growth Association. Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. For full details on this and other projects, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

