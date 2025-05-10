Our Daily Show Interview! A Ton Coming From Alton Main Street!

ALTON - Alton Main Street is gearing up for their annual Night Markets.

On every Thursday evening in June and July, except for July 3, 2025, community members can come to Sugar Alley in downtown Alton for an evening of live music, vendors, art and more. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany expressed her excitement for another busy summer.

“There’s all kinds of wonderful things happening downtown,” McGibany said. “We are so excited about the new home of the Night Market. This is really going to be an epicenter of all the activity this summer. We’re super excited about it.”

Night Markets were previously located on Broadway, but they will now take place in Sugar Alley. The stage will be set up in the greenspace between Catdaddy’s and Chez Marilyn on 3rd Street in downtown Alton.

“We are just really good at pivoting,” McGibany said. “We just roll with it. Whatever happens, we are able to figure it out.”

She emphasized that the Night Markets are a great chance to engage with local artists, musicians and vendors, but it’s also an opportunity to patronize the downtown businesses. To that end, many of the local businesses, restaurants and shops will extend their hours on Thursday nights to accommodate shoppers and diners.

In addition to the Night Markets and the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market, Alton Main Street will host their annual car show on June 8, 2025. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverbend residents are invited to downtown Alton for a huge car show, featuring cars and visitors from across the country. There will also be a pinup contest, vendors, food and music from the Outlaw Opry.

“Come out for the cars and stick around for all the fun,” McGibany said.

At 5:30 p.m. on May 13, June 10, and July 8, 2025, local business owners can stop by Coco+Oak on 3rd Street for an ecommerce and marketing workshop led by Madeline Eades. McGibany noted that supporting small business is “really at the heart of what Main Street does,” and the organization is excited to sponsor the three workshops and thankful that Eades will “share her wisdom” with other local entrepreneurs.

As summer approaches and Alton Main Street gears up for a busy season, McGibany hopes they can support all the businesses and residents who call Alton home. She encourages people to come out to the Night Markets, car show, workshops or other events sponsored by Alton Main Street.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to have everybody rediscover downtown,” she added. “This is a good opportunity to recognize and remind everyone that we don’t throw these events and these parties just for the sake of partying. We do these events to bring people into the downtown establishments.”

For more information about Alton Main Street, visit their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

