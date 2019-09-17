ALTON - Alton Main Street is conducting a “Believe in Your Downtown” residential member drive from now through Sept. 21, the date of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival in Alton.

All residential members will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate good at the Alton Main Street 2019 Partner Business of their choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to offer a residential membership option, and will use every dollar donated wisely to produce additiional quality events and beautification projects, while creating an environment where our locally-owned small businesses can thrive,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “We hope that with the successes Alton has enjoyed especially over the past few years, our residents have seen the impact and value of its Main Street program and will want invest in Alton’s continued success.”

For more information, contact Alton Main Street at Phone: 618-463-1016 or go to http://altonmainstreet.org/page/join-alton-main-street-/#BelieveInYourDowntown

More like this: