ALTON - Alton Main Street hosted the highly anticipated Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off Saturday along the Mississippi Riverfront at Argosy Casino. A packed crowd sampled the chili and voted on prize winners throughout the day.



There were 18 teams registered this year, judges awarded $100 prizes to winners in four categories:

Families - Happy Heffer – Erin Heil, Paul Stover, Maggi Roy, Matt Stockert & Trevor Parish, Mike Ramsey, Jesse Fassler, Cheryl Snipes.

Organizations - Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Riverbend Food Pantry.

Business - First Mid Bank & Trust, 1st Mid-America Credit, Union, Imperial Manufacturing, Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Restaurants - Argosy Casino Alton, LaMay’s Catering, Brown Bag Bistro, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus.

Attendees voted for their favorite recipe, and the team was chosen as “People’s Choice” received the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There was also a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth. Live rock music was provided by The Wherehouse Project Band.