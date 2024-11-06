ALTON – The 2024 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market has concluded, and organizers at Alton Main Street are reflecting on the vast social and economic impact that this popular event contributes to our community.

Alton Main Street volunteers conducted a survey of vendors and shoppers during the 2024 season, with the intention of gaining a greater understanding of the financial and non-financial impacts of the market. In partnership with the Economics Department at Principia College, the survey data was used to create estimates regarding the impact on our local economy. The survey also highlighted a range of non-financial benefits that the presence of the market contributes to our community.

The study estimated that the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ market generates over $1.1 million of additional spending in the Alton zip code over the 24-week season, or around $46,000 per week. This is new spending that would not occur otherwise without the presence of the market, which directly benefits Alton-based vendors and businesses. 76% of the new spending comes from outside of the Alton zip code.

The average vendor takes in around $12,900 of revenue from the market per season, which is around $540 per week over 24 weeks. The highest revenue reported by a vendor was $75,000 over the season. Vendors come to the market from a diverse range of locations, with around 15% coming from Alton and the remainder from 16 other Illinois and Missouri zip codes.

Shoppers who visit the market reported typical spending of around $25 per week, with around a quarter of respondents spending over $40 per week. The highest spend per week reported was $80. Furthermore, 40% of those that visit reported spending money at local businesses in Alton after attending the market. Around two thirds of those that spend locally after the market came from outside Alton and the typical amount spent was $15-20 per week.

The average customer reported attending the market 12 times over the course of the 24-week season, and a quarter of visitors come every week of the season. Almost half of those who visit the market come from Godfrey, around a quarter from Alton, and the remainder from other zip codes. An estimated 45,000 shoppers attend the market in total during each season.

The survey also found a range of non-financial positive impacts of the market on the Alton community. These included the opportunity for shoppers and vendors to connect with people in the community, support local businesses, enjoy the atmosphere of Alton’s riverfront, and purchase unique products, which benefits the overall consumer experience and draws people to Alton. The high-quality, locally-grown food available at the market also provides a regular supply of groceries for residents which are fresh and have not been shipped across the country.

A total of 479 individual vendors participated over the course of the 2024 season, and Alton’s market hit another all-time high of vendors this year on July 20th with 158 booths in attendance.

Alton Main Street is also committed to improving access to healthy food by applying for and administering a LinkUP Illinois grant from The Experimental Station based in Chicago. Nearly $12,000 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits were distributed this season, and recipients received a dollar for dollar match with grant funding which doubled shoppers’ buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Make sure to mark your calendar for the 2025 market season which will begin on Saturday, May 10th (always Mother’s Day weekend) and will run for 24 weeks through October 18th. The event takes place rain or shine in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods, as well as ready to eat breakfast and lunch items. In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items are available. Any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. Complimentary booth space is provided for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur.

Activities and entertainment are scheduled every week, including live music, artist demonstrations, and much more. If you are interested in contributing to a special feature at the market, please contact info@altonmainstreet.org to discuss details and available dates.

This year marks the 32nd season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district. To receive reminders for what produce is in season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, please follow the market’s social media platforms: Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket and Instagram.com/AltonFarmersMarket. To learn about all of the ways that Alton Main Street is working to improve and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, please visitwww.DowntownAlton.com

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

