ALTON - The 2022 season of the Night Market will be held every Thursday night in June and July from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Get a jump start on your weekend at this fun event held inside Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E. Broadway as well as in the neighboring parking lot which borders the new FLOCK food truck park.

Enjoy live music and great food and beverages while shopping for art and handmade wares as well as vintage and hip thrift items at this family and pet-friendly event. Indoor and outdoor vendor space is available—the fee is $10 for a single week or $80 for the entire 9-week season. Find full details and a link to register at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events, and stay up to date on announcements at www.facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.

LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE:

June 2 - Spillie Nelson

June 9 - HOOKiE

June 16 - Loftys Comet

June 23 - Liver Jones & The Flatworms

June 30 - The Crocodile Kings

July 7 - Lazy Lester

July 14 - The Dead Roses

July 21 - Red White and Floyd

July 28 - Virgo Indigo

Alton Main Street thanks our co-presenter Jacoby Arts Center as well as our generous sponsors for their support with bringing the arts district in the 600 block of Broadway to life: The City of Alton, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Piasa Body Art, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Renewal by Andersen, Once Design, The Telegraph, AdVantage, Riverbender.com, and WBGZ Radio.

