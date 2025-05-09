ALTON - Alton Main Street is excited to launch another round of its Façade Improvement Grant Program. This initiative is designed to assist property and business owners in Downtown Alton with rehabilitating the facades of their buildings for the purpose of creating a positive visual impact, stimulating private investment, and complementing other community development efforts.

Improvement projects that are eligible to receive the grant include, but are not limited to: storefronts, exterior painting, signage, awnings, accent lighting. A total of $5,000 is available to be awarded, and grants are required to have a 1:1 match. This program is being made possible by a generous sponsorship from Partner Engineering and Science, Inc..

The application deadline is Monday, June 9th. Interested property owners as well as tenants with owner’s permission are eligible for the program. In order to be eligible for the FIG Program, buildings must be located within the Alton Main Street district boundary, bordered roughly by Landmarks Blvd., William Street, Belle St., 9th Street, Piasa Street, and Broadway to Pearl Street.

Research has shown that exterior building improvements result in an increase in sales. Additionally, improvements motivate owners and tenants of other properties in surrounding areas to make similar investments. “Our organization’s goal is to provide an incentive that encourages improvements to building exteriors which are visible from public streets and sidewalks,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

Guiding design principles for rehabilitation and renovation activities within the Downtown district are available on the grant application to help business and property owners make sound investment decisions in building improvements while enhancing the area’s historic character.

To download an application, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com, and click “Doing Business” then “Resources”. For more information or please Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org.

