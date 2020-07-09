ALTON - The 2020 season of the Night Market will be held every Thursday night starting July 16th through September 3rd from 7:00-10:00 p.m. In order to provide more space for everyone to spread out, this year live music and outdoor vendors will be located in the large parking lot on the east side of Jacoby Arts Center, at 627 E. Broadway.

Indoor vendors will be placed inside the gallery of Jacoby Arts Center where an open mic will take place each week and a cash bar is available. JAC will also offer a different Free Family Art “make & take” project each week from 6:00-9:00 p.m. On opening night, a needle felting workshop will be taught by Miranda Schroeder. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Article continues after sponsor message

This event brings the 600 block of Broadway to life with creativity—in addition to items that are homegrown or handmade, we also welcome booths which feature vintage resale items, hip thrift, and resale clothing. Vendor space is still available—the fee is $10 for a single week, or $75 for the entire 8-week season. Attendees may park in the lot to the southeast of Jacoby Arts Center, bordered by Ridge Street and Landmarks Blvd. as well as in the parking lot bordered by Ridge & 4th Street.



Beverages from The Old Bakery Beer Company & Poputopia Popcorn will be available for purchase on-site every week, along with rotating food vendors. Alton Main Street thanks co-presenter Jacoby Arts Center as well as the event’s sponsors for their support: The Telegraph, AdVantage, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, CNB Bank & Trust, Chiro One, and Piasa Body Art. Full details can be found online at: www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.



LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE:

July 16—HOOKiE

July 23—DJ Keith on da Beat

July 30—Raw Earth

Aug 6—Hideous Gentlemen

Aug 13—The Dead Roses

Aug 20—BongoJak Vs The Loop Machine

Aug 27—Justin Ra

Sept 3—The BuzzTones

More like this: