ALTON - Alton Main Street proudly announces the incredible lineup of regional musicians that have been booked to perform at the organization’s upcoming events. Get ready for the sounds of live music floating through the air in historic Downtown Alton!

Eight weeks of live bands have been scheduled for the Night Market on Broadway, which takes place every Thursday in June and July from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. Offering a diverse mix of styles and sounds, there’s something for everyone at the 2025 Night Market which will be relocating to the green space on 3rd Street as well as taking over “Sugar Alley” which runs parallel to Broadway! Local favorite HOOKiE, which always draws a huge crowd, gets the party started on 6/5 with their familiar favorite jams, followed by acoustic folk rock from Psychedelic Symphony on 6/12. Relax to the 5-piece bluegrass/country melodies of Silver Creek Bluegrass Band on 6/19, and then on 6/26.

The Wherehouse Project known for its unique style of rock ’n’ roll cover tunes will rock the crowd. Night Market will take a break on the night of the July 3rd fireworks display, and we’ll get back in action on 7/10 with up-and-coming rock band Olive performing indie songs written by multi-instrumentalist front man Owen Weber. Liver Jones & The Flatworms will bring their big sound to the summer stage on 7/17, followed by Erin Jo and The Greater Good on 7/24 where you won’t want to miss some amazing fiddle tunes in a rock context.

Wrapping up the season will be Lonesome Blues on 7/31, featuring a heavy dose of the Grateful Dead and some incredible looping techniques. At this awesome summer series you can enjoy live music in an outdoor setting, artwork and other handmade or homegrown products, plus vintage and hip thrift items. Come early or stay late to enjoy the neighboring businesses; many retailers will stay open late for the occasion, and Everheart and Light will host a weekly after-party until midnight on the patio at Chez Marilyn!

During the All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on Sunday June 8th, The Outlaw Opry will perform on the main stage at the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets from 1:00-3:00 p.m. You will be singing along during the band’s entire set which features classic rock, old country, and some original music as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ten acoustic musical acts will grace the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market special events calendar this season! The market’s music roster kicks off on opening day, May 10th, showcasing the talent of the Alton High School Jazz Combo; these young performers are sure to knock your socks off. Michael Hubbert will entertain the crowd on 5/17, and Ken Christopher and Linda Mortland will delight attendees with unplugged versions of classic rock songs on 5/31. On 6/7 the quartet Jenny’s Paradox will have you tapping your toes while you shop with their violin, guitar, bass and percussion ensemble, and Diamond Duo, featuring Sue Kennedy and Keith Roberson, will play on 6/21 - both of these seasoned musicians have been produced in Nashville! Next up is the eclectic sound of Acoustic Potluck on 8/16 which includes folk songs on hammered dulcimer and much more, and then the music of local legend singer-songwriter Paul Light joins the market on 8/30. Charlotte Lenore graces the event with her acoustic guitar and ukulele on 9/6, and on 9/20 catch 4-piece string band Chuck’s Grass. Rounding out the season’s live-music entertainment are the sultry vocals of Steph Plant on 8/27! Check out our variety of artist demonstrations and other themed activities on the rest of the market weekends through October 18th, every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Find the market at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street where you can purchase locally-grown seasonal produce & protein, breakfast items and baked goods, in addition to hand-crafted artwork, nifty crafts, and handmade products of all kinds. The market vendors change every week, so come down often to see what’s new!

The crown jewel musical day of the year is the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, which is an art, music and conservation festival all in one! This 19th annual event co-hosted by Alton Main Street, the Sierra Club, and Jacoby Arts Center will take place on Saturday, September 20th from Noon until 10:00 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater. MEF attracts thousands of community members to the riverfront every 3rd Saturday in September to enjoy a fantastic line-up of live music. Festival goers will be treated to tunes from Spillie Nelson from Noon to 1:45 p.m. Crowd favorite one-man-ten-piece-band Jason "Gordo" Gordon will perform from both 1:45 - 2:45 and 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. From 3:15-6:00 we are excited to add Any Major Dudes - Steely Dan Experience to the mix. As is tradition, MEF’s headlining act will be Jake's Leg - the longest running Grateful Dead Tribute in the world at 49 years and counting! While the band draws mainly on the repertoire of America's favorite psychedelic blues-rock jug band, the musicians of Jake's Leg naturally bring their own sensibilities to each part: the introspective singer-songwriter, the jazz stylings of an improvising soloist, rock-solid dance grooves and mind-bending jams are all in play at their shows, which also include songs by Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and much more. The Mississippi Earthtones Festival is truly a family friendly event with a kids zone, environmental education booths, earth friendly activities, art installations, and many delicious food choices.

The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, 10/19 will also be held at a new venue this year - FLOCK Food Truck Park! From Noon until 3:00 p.m., the Number4Combo will perform all your favorite hits from across the decades, all with a smooth dance groove.

Alton Main Street encourages you to mark your calendars now for all of the above dates, and plan to be a part of the crowd for all of the fun that’s in store. For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

More like this: