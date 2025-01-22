ALTON - After six months of robust community input, Alton Main Street is announcing its new Transformation Strategy of Fostering an Entrepreneurial and Collaborative Ecosystem. The organization is embarking on a bold new plan to continue the progress in Downtown Alton, with key initiatives including Supporting Small Businesses & Startups, Enhancing Active & Affordable Living, and Developing District Assets.

Main Street America was founded in 1980 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in response to the decline of downtown areas across the nation. The program has expanded to include 1,600 communities, helping generate billions in local investment, create jobs, and improve quality of life. Alton became an accredited Main Street™ community in 1995, which was spearheaded by the City of Alton and the River Bend Growth Association, the area’s chamber of commerce.

The rise of shopping malls, strip malls and suburban development was eroding traditional “city centers” where social interactions help create a sense of community. The mission of the Main Street Approach is to revitalize historic downtown commercial districts through preservation-based economic development. The program encourages the preservation of the downtown district’s significant architecture by fostering creation and growth of locally-owned businesses to keep these important buildings full of life. Local chapters adapt this framework to address the community’s specific needs, and Alton Main Street coordinates numerous projects designed to bring people downtown to experience our local culture, shop, and dine. AMS events such as the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market serve a dual purpose of bringing the community together in a social setting as well as fostering small business growth; the 2024 market season netted $1.1 million in economic impact.

At Alton Main Street’s recent Appreciation Party, the following businesses, organizations, and individuals were celebrated for their vast investments to our vibrant downtown district over the last year: An Award of Excellence in Historic Preservation was presented to the Lewis Family for the renovation of 112-114 E. Broadway, Business of the Year was awarded to Honeybee Vintage, the honor of Sponsor of the Year was bestowed on The Old Bakery Beer Company, Mary Jo Sinclair was celebrated as Volunteer of the Year, Rachel Lappin was honored for her four years of service on Alton Main Street’s Board of Directors, the organization’s Enduring Impact Award was presented to Flea & Lisa Bodine, the Dynamic Duo Car Club was awarded as Partner of the Year, and Persnickety by Jen Farley was selected as Best Storefront of the Year.

Alton Main Street’s community survey received over 1,500 responses, and gauged which businesses and quality of life improvements are sought after in the downtown district. The organization used the data to revise its strategic plan and aims to proactively target businesses and improvements that the community has requested, including attracting diverse dining options, expanding entertainment venues, enhancing aesthetic appeal, and supporting family-friendly initiatives. The ultimate goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base. Data from the responses will be used to attract developers, fill vacant real estate, and incubate start-up businesses that would benefit from Alton Main Street’s support services.

