ALTON – An Alton man faces multiple felonies after recklessly fleeing from police at high speeds, stealing scrap materials and household items, and possessing methamphetamine.

Eugene A. Covington, 54, of Alton, was charged on May 12, 2025 with one count of theft, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony).

Covington allegedly stole various household items and scrap materials from the victim on May 10, 2025. He had previously been convicted of theft over $300 in a 2004 Madison County case. He also reportedly fled from police at speeds over 21 mph over the legal speed limit and possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

A petition was filed to deny Covington’s pretrial release, stating the incident unfolded after Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Covington was driving near East Drive in Cottage Hills. After driving off the road near Aladdin Ave., Covington then “drove his vehicle head-on into oncoming traffic in the area of Powdermill Road, continuing in the wrong lane at State Route 140 and Fosterburg Road.”

“While driving into oncoming traffic, the defendant nearly struck multiple vehicles on State Rt. 140 and Homer Adams Parkway,” the petition states, adding Covington disregarded multiple traffic control devices. “Deputies observed the defendant traveling into oncoming traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant was later taken into custody after being pursued on State Rt. 3 and I-270 through a construction zone. The defendant was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.”

In addition to his previous conviction of theft, Covington had also been previously convicted of domestic battery, 2nd degree assault, stealing a motor vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

A Detention Order was later filed upholding the state’s petition to keep Covington in custody, reiterating that he crossed into oncoming traffic multiple times while fleeing from police at high speeds, and narrowly avoided “causing a collision with a police vehicle.”

“Upon finally being detained, defendant admitted that his intent in fleeing was to avoid time in jail on criminal charges,” the order states. “Therefore, defendant’s risk cannot be mitigated by any condition or combination thereof and defendant is ordered detained.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Covington, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: