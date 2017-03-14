ALTON - The Macy’s store at Alton Square Mall has closed officially to the public.

The store has people within it cleaning and moving items out. Maintenance employees are also performing an array of tasks. As of today, however, it will no longer be a Macy’s store for Alton shoppers.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker is sad to see Macy’s close, but is excited about the future of the mall and a redevelopment plan that is coming.

“I expect an exciting report from Hull Properties, the developers of the mall, soon,” he said. “With the percentage of retail growth we have had in this market, I think we will find others who want to come into the area.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the older retailers didn’t adapt as quickly as they could to shopping in the 21st Century. Older retail stores all over the country are struggling to stay in business.”

Linda McCormick, owner of the Cookie Factory next door to Macy’s, said it was a sad day today to see the store ending its run in Alton. She said she was not only friends with and had a lot of customers who worked there, but she shopped at Macy’s.

“I am sad for the employees who worked there who lost their jobs,” she said.

“This is not the first rodeo for Hull Property Group,” she said. “I believe they will probably tear it down and have some big plans for development. I forget how many acres they own there with the parking lot, but it is a big space. I know they are excited about it and want the city to work with them. For us, we are still busy today and not any less busy than before.”

McCormick spent some time over the weekend to take a final video of the upstairs and downstairs of the soon-to-be vacant store.

“If they tear it down, at least I will have a memory of what it looked like inside,” she said about the video. I am optimistic Hull Property Group will have some big changes to announce soon, so don’t give up on us.”

