ALTON - Alton lost a hard-fought battle against the Carbondale Terriers on Friday night 63-50 in its Tip-Off Tourney.

Alton’s Ky’Lun Rivers led the way with 19 points, while teammate Ja’markus Gary had 11 points.

Lonnie Tate added 7 points for the Redbirds. Carbondale led the whole game. Carbondale was ahead 17-11 after one quarter, 31-19 at halftime, 47-35 after three quarters and the final 63-50.

Carbondale was led by Clayton Greer with 16 points.

The Redbirds start the season off at 1-1, while the Cougars fall to 2-0.

Alton will play St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

