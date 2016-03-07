ALTON - THE FOREIGNER, by Larry Shue and produced with special arrangement by Dramatists Play Services, Inc. is a perennial favorite for production by Community Theaters because of its wacky antics and charming storytelling.

Frequently quoted reviews call the play a "comedy of improbabilities and kindness."

Set in a rural Fishing Lodge in Georgia ( richly created for ALT by Kevin Frakes and Lief Anderson), the production revives a show ALT first produced in 1992 to audience delight. Tickets for the Spring Comedy, THE FOREIGNER can be obtained by calling the Box Office ( 462-3205) or purchasing on-line(altonlittletheater.org).

The March ALT Production also kicks off the Early-Bird Sale of Tickets for the 83rd Season. (details on the ALT Website).

