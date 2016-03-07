 
ALTON - THE FOREIGNER, by Larry Shue and produced with special arrangement by Dramatists Play Services, Inc. is a perennial favorite for production by Community Theaters because of its wacky antics and  charming storytelling.
 
Frequently quoted reviews call the play a "comedy of improbabilities and kindness."
 
Set in a rural Fishing Lodge in Georgia ( richly created for ALT by Kevin Frakes and Lief Anderson), the production revives a show ALT first produced in 1992 to audience delight. Tickets for the Spring Comedy, THE FOREIGNER can be obtained by calling the Box Office ( 462-3205) or purchasing on-line(altonlittletheater.org).
 
The March ALT Production also kicks off the Early-Bird Sale of Tickets for the 83rd Season. (details on the ALT Website). 
 

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Nov 12, 2024 - Kevin D. Frakes Directs A Christmas Carol in His Farewell Show

Oct 31, 2024 - Alton Little Theater to Premiere "The Rocky Horror Show" Tonight at Midnight

5 days ago - Alton Little Theater Adds Extra Performance of 'A Christmas Carol'

Oct 8, 2024 - Win a Signed Tim Curry Photograph at Alton Little Theater’s Rocky Horror - The Musical!

Aug 2, 2024 - “Oliver!” Starts Tonight At Alton Little Theater

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.