The Greater St. Louis Theater "Arts for Life" organization has initiated an outreach branch that promotes and recognizes excellence in non-musical productions (both comedies and dramas).

The inaugural Nomination Party was held at Alfresco Theater in Granite City on Friday, February 5th and nominees in 26 categories and 21 productions were announced. Alton Little Theater garnered 17 total Nominations in all major categories excluding drama productions (ALT produced no dramas during the judging period).

The Winners in each category will be announced at a Formal Gala similar to the "Golden Globes" at the Gateway Convention Center on Friday, April 15th, with entertainment and dinner and dancing.

Tickets for the Gala can be purchased through the Arts for Life Website and ALT should be well represented that evening. Directors Kevin Frakes A NICE FAMILY GATHERING and Lee Cox DIXIE SWIM CLUB and MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET will compete in the Best Direction Category. Lee Cox is also nominated for a Best Actress Award along with Debbie Maneke, Karen Wilson, Diana Enloe and Gail Drillinger.

Cox concludes, " No matter who wins, I really win because I directed all these lovely ladies who are also very dear friends."

Ensemble Nominations were given to THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB and MIRACLE as well as many technical nods going to Frakes and Cox again for Set Design and Lighting.

Actor, Jeff Harrison, captured a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy and Jean Heil captured a Best Supporting Nomination for her role in ALONE TOGETHER.

Alton Little Theater had four eligible productions judged in 2015 but will produce six eligible productions in 2016,including this weekend's premier of PANACHE.

Tickets for all ALT productions can be obtained at 462-3205 or on the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org.

