ALTON - The cast of Miracle on South Division Street, Alton Little Theater's Holiday Comedy, enjoy some Kalachi and receive a secret present that changes everything on Christmas Eve.

Diana Enloe, Gail Drillinger, Jeff Harrison and Donna Minard portray the Nowak family of Buffalo, NY in the new production by Tom Dudzick which runs December 10th - 20th at the ALT Showplace.

The Theater is also hosting a special Preview Party on December 9th at 6:30 pm so that Theater-Lovers can enjoy food, libations, music and a special performance and chats with director and actors.

Call 462-3205 for Tickets and information.