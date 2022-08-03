Alton Little Theater's 89th Season Launch And New Comedy In September: Spreading It Around Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater will launch the 89th Season at the Showplace with a new play by Londros D' Arrigo, former comedy writer for Lilly Tomlin, Phyllis Diller, and a host of other variety shows. The play's script, actors, set, costumes -- and life message will put everyone in a very good frame of mind for successful aging, and who doesn't like laughing at a little "SIN"?! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Tickets are just $20 for this delightful comedy and can be purchased at http://www.altonlittletheater.org or through a call made to the box office at 618-462-3205 and patrons can still have one more chance to purchase a Season Ticket for just $89 (includes six shows) as they purchase their tickets for SPREADING IT AROUND! Samantha Maples (Ticket Chairman) and Michael Cox (Box Office and House Manager) are working in tandem to make sure that everyone gets to see SPREADING IT AROUND in the nearly re-vamped theater auditorium which will now seat 175. Very popular shows may always add a second Saturday matinee and evening performance if ticket sales demand the need. Groups of 20 or more receive a discount. The 89th Season is full of new surprises, with NEW comfort, NEW laughs and comraderies at the Showplace. So many seniors and travel/tour groups favor afternoon performances, with dinner afterward, and so the theater is doing a bit of an experiment with this first show to increase the tourism draw of this lively comedy which runs for two hours. All the Season Directors have jumped in to help ready the production amidst some big renovations taking place in August. Indeed, new comfortable seating, flooring, stage curtain, and marquee will be ready for the opening of SPREADING IT AROUND, on September 9th, with eight (8) performances through September 18th. Additionally, ALT is trying something new with the show's schedule: evening performances remain at 7:30 pm but ALT is adding/substituting a second Saturday matinee on Saturday, September 17th at 2 pm instead of an evening performance. The play is directed by Gail Drillinger and is set in Clearwater, Florida. Lee Cox, handling set decor and costumes for the production had such fun pulling her own things out of storage from her wonderful time living right on Tampa Bay in 2001-2002. Newcomer, Jamie Orban is lending a hand with painting murals for the show and the splashes of color and witty dialogue will surely give the audience so many smiles! Lee just loved coming up with some of the outrageous "Jersey Fashionista" clothes for Amanda Arment. Of course, some scheming children portrayed by Amanda Arment and Christopher Plotts (a newcomer to ALT) have some fun trying to foil mom's good deeds and even enlist a psychiatrist to declare their now happy, independent mom as incompetent. But Dr. Krapinsky (portrayed by Hal Morgan) is one smart cookie and a senior himself and soon figures out who really has the "goods" for a successful and happy life. And of course, there are some twists and a surprise "romance" on board for more fun! A recent widower Martin Wheeler (portrayed by Joe Laffler) and a lonely woman living next door Angie Drayton (portrayed by Kathy Bredenkoetter) set up a Foundation on a lark called" SIN" (Spend It Now) -- and much to their surprise and joy their efforts become popular with a whole community of seniors longing for something more than just golf and sunshine --seniors who actually enjoying doing good work and having meaning to their daily activities once again. The playwright has come up with a winning script about a group of feisty seniors living in Florida who tire of their selfish, greedy, and irresponsible children and decide to establish a philanthropic Foundation for people truly near and dear to their hearts. ALTON - Alton Little Theater will launch the 89th Season at the Showplace with a new play by Londros D' Arrigo, former comedy writer for Lilly Tomlin, Phyllis Diller, and a host of other variety shows. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending