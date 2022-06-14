Alton Little Theater To Produce Full Broadway Musical Shrek Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A third matinee may be added on Saturday, July 23rd if needed because everyone, young and old will LOVE this Show as a Sweet Ogre finds his true love in the most unlikely place! Join the cast and production crew of 40 people who are working to bring a little fun and magic to the ALT Stage this summer. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: So call 618-462-3205 for Tickets or go online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org Tickets are $20 for Adult and $12 for youth under 18. Photo Ops with The Characters after the show is FREE -- and plenty of ice-cream and treats will be on hand for all to enjoy. There will be a GIANT raffle basket for kids 4-12 that can be won for just $1 - and first time play-goers will enjoy the first stages of renovation at the Showplace -- it's COOL, comfortable, and appropriately draped in shades of "Shrek Green" (yes, that's been named a REAL Color)! Grand Ball Costumes in Charleston, Illinois built the costumes for ALT nearly 3 years ago and has stored and waited along with the Directors to " Shine" ! Abby Pasterello will be joining the group to do makeup and wig work for the Fairytale "characters" ; ShayVonda Mayes is Choregraphing the Show AND Dancing on stage as well, Rich Alexander is Musical Director for the Show, Hannah Breglund and Shea Maples have helped turned the set into a swampy wonderland - and Lee Cox is assisting with Light Design and assembling all the specialty props needed for this very unique show that ultimately teaches tolerance and having some BIG fun with Friends -- the perfect message we could all use right now! ALTON - Alton Little Theater is going GREEN This summer! Yes, after a two year delay, ALT will finally be producing the full Broadway Musical SHREK in all it's glory. Kevin Frakes ( Director) is so excited to finally bring this long-planned BIG production to the Showplace for at least eight performances July 15th - 24th. Thirty talented performers from around the region have come together to make a little magic for this family-friendly showcase, with reduced ticket prices so that families can better afford to come and enjoy a very special time together. Audiences will love Brant McCance as SHREK, Julia Gilbert as FIONA, Kar'Mel Brewer as DONKEY, Devin Sadler as LORD FARQUAAD, Gabe Levi as PINNOCHIO, Therese Melnykov as DRAGON -- and thirty other players taking on 2-5 roles, to make this a singing/ dancing dream of a show! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending