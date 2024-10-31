Our Daily Show! Theater Thursday! Rocky Horror Show Tonight at Midnight & More!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” continues with a midnight showing on Halloween night.

At 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024, community members are invited to ALT for the show, complete with prop bags, treats, coffee and lots of fun. There will be three more shows this weekend.

“It’s a lot of singing and dancing,” said Lee Cox, ALT executive director. “Everybody’s so into it. It’s a young-ish and energetic cast, and they love it and they’re all bonded together, as you can tell. They're very cohesive. They work well with each other.”

Cox said the show is “just so hokey” and very fun for the performers and audience members alike. Directed by Becca Peach, “The Rocky Horror Show” tells the story of Brad and Janet, an innocent couple who find themselves at the mansion of a mad scientist. The cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is based on the musical.

Cox encourages people to go to Alton’s 107th Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 and then join ALT for the midnight show. In addition to the Halloween show, audiences can check out “The Rocky Horror Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2024.

There will be coffee available for purchase at the midnight show in addition to ALT’s usual selection of wine and beer. ALT will also be providing prop bags, complete with newspapers, toilet paper and flashlights. Audience participation is encouraged in this show, and there will be cue cards to help newcomers follow along.

“When using the props, it’s hysterical,” Cox said. “You can tell the people who have seen it many times. They are ever ready. They’ve got their list, they know, they do the callouts…You could tell people who had been to the show many times and people who were a little bewildered, but they still had fun because they were watching other people dance and do things, and the costumes are just phenomenal.”

ALT will also be raffling off a signed photo of Tim Curry from the original “The Rocky Horror Show” production. Known for playing the scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Curry’s autographed photos go for over $1,000 on eBay. ALT will be selling raffle tickets for $5, and the winner will be announced at the Nov. 3 matinee.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll make a little money on this, but that somebody will feel like they got a real prize,” Cox explained. “I mean, it’s Tim Curry. He’s not going to live forever. This is going to go up in value. It’s from the original production and signed. It’s a fabulous photo.”

In addition to “The Rocky Horror Show,” ALT has several other productions lined up for the rest of their 91st season. Their “Best of the Best Broadway” concert is completely sold out, but the “Sing in the New Year” concert on Jan. 4, 2025, is sure to bring in audiences.

The theater is also currently in rehearsals for “A Christmas Carol,” which premieres in mid-December and already has two nights completely sold out. Cox encourages people to get tickets now by purchasing them online or calling the box office at 618-462-3205.

She emphasized that ALT strives to serve the Alton community with every show and production. They hope to see a lot of people at their upcoming shows, including the last four performances of “The Rocky Horror Show.” She is especially looking forward to the midnight show on Halloween night.

“It is our commitment to be the community theater,” she added. “I really stress this. We win when our community wins. We buy in our community whenever we can. We ask our community to support us…It’s been a little busy, but I love it and I love the new people and I love our season ticket holders. I just want everyone to really think of Alton Little Theater as their community theater.”

Tickets to “The Rocky Horror Show” cost $25, and viewer discretion is advised. You can purchase tickets online or contact ALT for more information.

