Our Daily Show! Theater Thursday With ALT: Rocky Horror Show STARTS SOON!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater is gearing up for its production of “The Rocky Horror Show” to celebrate Halloween.

“The Rocky Horror Show” is a musical that inspired the cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Directed by Becca Peach, the Alton Little Theater production will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26, 27 and Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, with a matinee performance scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 and a special midnight performance on Halloween night.

“I think it’s just going to be a hoot,” said Lee Cox, ALT’s executive director. “I really think people are going to enjoy it. It may not be every single person’s cup of tea, but it’s something so different, and I love to see the new people that might come.”

Cox and Eric Sykes, who will take over as ALT’s executive director in January 2025, noted their excitement for the show. They said “The Rocky Horror Show” is popular on the East and West Coasts, but there haven’t been many productions in the Midwest. They hope this show is as well-attended as their recent play “Making God Laugh,” which smashed ALT’s box office records and kicked off the theater’s 91st season.

Sykes is particularly looking forward to the Halloween night performance of “The Rocky Horror Show,” scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024. He encourages people to enjoy Alton’s Halloween parade and then come to the theater in costume to get the full experience.

“It’s really pretty simple. You go to the parade, do your trick-or-treating, and then come see the show. Keep your costume on. Let’s go,” he laughed. “I stopped by last night to hear them, and my gosh, you do not want to wait [to get your tickets]. I promise you it’s going to be a fun, energetic show.”

“The Rocky Horror Show” is notorious for its audience interaction, and ALT will be providing prop bags for people to safely throw props on stage. Callbacks and singalongs are also encouraged.

“I want them to hoot, holler, sing along,” Cox said. “It’s an interactive show.”

She added that “The Rocky Horror Show” will be a fun experience before the theater returns to its schedule for the 91st season, which includes the Best of the Best Broadway Concert in November and “A Christmas Carol” in December.

As Sykes prepares to take over the executive director role in 2025, Cox and Artistic Director Kevin Frakes will mentor him through the 92nd season. Sykes expressed his nervousness to take over the roles of both Cox and Frakes, but his excitement to get involved with ALT and lead the theater going forward.

“There’s a bit of reverence there. When you have 91 seasons, that’s a big deal,” he said. “I’ve been at this for a few years now, and I know that if you put on a really good show, people are going to come see it and come see your next show. So that's always my goal.”

For more information about Alton Little Theater, visit their official website at AltonLittleTheater.org. Tickets to “The Rocky Horror Show” cost $25 and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to get your tickets today.

