Alton Little Theater to Premier Newly-Staged Production of "Inherit the Wind"

Alton Little Theater will premier a newly-staged production of the American Classic, INHERIT THE WIND, playing for eight performances January 31st through February 8th. Tickets are available through the ALT Box Office (618-462-3205) or ONLINE ( http://www.altonlittletheater.org

The BIG, NEW Cast will begin rehearsals in earnest on January 2nd on the courtroom stage designed by Kevin Frakes, although the cast has been working on memorization and research for months as they look forward to collectively producing a powerful piece of Theater. Cox says that her fondest wish is that people will be enthralled and leave the Theater having discussion and THINKING about their own experiences and beliefs with a renewed appreciation and empathy for others.

The teacher on trial is played by Michael Arthur making his stage debut after finishing a broadcasting degree; the Reverend Jeremiah Brown is portrayed by Brant McCance and his daughter Rachel is also making her stage debut (but brings a unique perspective to the play as a practicing attorney). The cynical newspaperman is portrayed by Kelly Hougland, the judge by Hal Morgan, the Bailiff by Vernon Hamel, the Mayor by Lief Anderson, Mrs. Brady by Emily Schneider, and the State's Attorney by Patrick Anderson. Fourteen other men and three women take on multiple roles throughout the production and the youth of the town in pivotal roles are Ian Wonder (making his ALT debut as Howard), Nadja Kapetanovich (Melinda) , Devil Sadler and Roger Zawodniak. Tim Paeltz from Lebanon, Il returns to participate in the production, having played a child role in the 1969 show and Kerry Miller joins as a juror having seen nearly every performance in the prior show since his mother Helen Miller was assisting Director, Dorothy Colonius.

ALT's Production will feature Shea Maples and Howard Bell as the legal "gladiators" in this courtroom battle and the "town" will be created by 29 players, including 11 actors making their acting debut at the Showplace. Cox was thrilled that so many people living in the Riverbend community were drawn to roles and to the project, for it surely does takes a "village" to bring about a realistic sense of jurors and spectators and shopkeepers and multi-generations of folks living in a small town --which playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert Lee set as a "time not too long ago...it might have been yesterday...It could be tomorrow".

Indeed, an 8th performance of the show was added on Wednesday, February 5th at 7pm (not 7:30) and underwritten by Mr. John Simmons and sponsored by the firm of Simmons, Hanly, Conroy so that 170 High School Students from the Riverbend region can attend the performance for FREE. ( area schools still teach the text as part of Sophomore curriculum and educators and students are being sent notice of how to obtain tickets). Mr. Simmons and Director Cox will present an Introduction about their own unique perspectives on the law and the value of education in developing self-determined perspective.

The theater group first produced the production fifty-years ago in the small Dorothy Colonius foyer (which served as the only Theater until the current Auditorium was built in 1971). Director Lee Cox said that early production left an indelible handprint on her heart and she never forgot the power of the story and the portrayals of her two uncles, Cliff Davenport as Henry Drummond and Homer Henderson as Mathew Harrison Brady. When Lee was sent to judge a performance of the show two years ago at the Clayton Community Theater for the Theater Mask Awards, she realized that INHERIT THE WIND is STILL a play that stands the test of time and is just as powerful in its messages of tolerance and civil discourse. And she recognized that what she takes from the production at age 66 is very different than what imprinted her at age 16 -and her hope is that audiences of all ages will come enjoy and discuss this enduring piece of American history and a powerful story of truth-telling, love, redemption and respect for both faith and science.