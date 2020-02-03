Alton Little Theater to Host Two Sweet Treats of Entertainment in February Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Again, Call 618-462-3205 for Tickets or Go to the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: THEN --February 21st, 22nd and 23rd " KENNY ROGERS & COMPANY" will present three very special concerts with Love Songs, Stories and Memories of the "Gambler" that America has loved for six decades! Mr. Kevin Frakes, Kate Costello and Sawyer Burton bring an evening of Roger's hits with staging and some special romantic touches for long-married couples. So the "Lovin" continues at ALT long AFTER Valentine's Day --but our sweet moments are sure to please every heart! CALL 618-462-3205 FOR TICKETS TODAY or check out the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org Back by Popular demand, the " Loving Lincoln Legacy" Dinner Theater will be presented at the ALT Showplace at 6pm on Saturday, February 15th. The Story of a historic meeting between Captain Benjamin Godfrey and Presidential -candidate, Abraham Lincoln will be re-enacted against the backdrop of a 4-course Gourmet dinner & beverages served up by MY JUST DESSERTS --with delectables taken straight from Mary Todd's Lincoln's own cookbook. Regional Lincoln Commemorator, Randy Duncan, will grace the evening and seven other docents/ actors will join him in celebrating the history of the Riverbend and two giant visionaries who brought the railroad to the bend in the river which has become "home". Alton Little Theater has two very SWEET Treats of Entertainment in February! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending