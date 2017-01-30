ALTON - Alton Little Theater is proud to announce that the community theater group has obtained the royalty rights to produce the full-scale Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast July 7th through July 16th.

The "junior" version of the show has been performed within a 100-mile radius but after four years of application, ALT was finally successful in obtaining performance rights for the Broadway script.

Auditions will be held March 3rd at 7 p.m. and March 4th at 10 a.m. at the ALT Showplace. Hopeful actors are asked to bring a prepared song (preferable Broadway style) and their own accompaniment. Roles for up to thirty performers will be cast, most likely with performers between ages 15 and 50. A few younger performers may be cast in selected roles and all selections will be made within seven days so families can plan summer plans and rehearsal schedules accordingly.

Rehearsals will begin the very end of May and high school seniors and college freshman who work in or on the Show will automatically qualify to be considered for ALT's Summer Scholarship/Internship Program. Up to three Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1000 will be awarded to students interested in pursuing a Performance/Technical or Musical Theater degree on July 16th.

Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox will co-direct Beauty and the Beast and the two directors will be available during the February run of Buying The Moose if individuals and families wish to chat and learn more about the Summer Showcase production. Special ticket pricing will allow for families to enjoy this spectacular production together!

Tickets for the 84th Season and the Summer Showcase will go on sale on the ALT Website (altonlittletheater.org) on March 1st.

