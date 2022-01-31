ALTON - The Alton Little Theater says, "Yes, love is in the air" with Joe Simonelli's stage play, With This Ring, opening on Friday, February 11th and running through Sunday, February 20th.

There will be eight performances with evening shows beginning at 7:30 pm on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Matinees on Feb. 13th and Feb. 20th will be at 2 pm.

One of ALT's favorite actors, Shea Maples, will be making his directing debut with this lovely tribology about four couples living in the same New York City apartment over the span of 100 years - and yet each couple has a varying connection to a magical ring that changes the course of their love for each other.

The couples, aptly portrayed by Cheri Hawkins, Kelly Hougland, Chelsea Gould, Dylan Heck, Ian Wonders, John Kirkpatrick, Gail Drillinger, and Megan Kolosieke, take on the lives of real people enduring the realities of love, pain, loss, and gain as they traverse the course of deep and lasting love.

ALT welcomes newcomers Chelsea Gould and Dylan Heck to the showplace, and Chelsea even takes on a dual role in scenes in 1967 and 2007; while Kelly Hougland begins his portrayals in 1918 and returns in 2007. The play is unique in its setting around Valentine's Day but gives the audience a rich and authentic look at relationships.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shea Maples was originally slated to direct Gloria's Guy for ALT and then had to step into the lead role. He has waited over a year with COVID delays to move up as a Season Director, and now Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox are thoroughly excited about Shea's debut, having worked with him on a dozen or more shows in the last eight years. Shea won a "Best Actor" award for his role as Matthew Brady in Inherit The Wind, and he is equally accomplished in comedy, drama, and musicals.

Lee Cox will post some production photos as soon as she and Shea finish compiling periods props and costumes for four very dramatic scene changes. Artist, Anne Bailey is almost finished creating a large mysterious carved angel that endures five generations of tenants, and the artistic director has built and helped stage three free-standing walls.

The extra-quick turnaround has been necessary to allow ALT to produce seven plays for their 88th Season, and all of the season directors are acting in roles to solidify the success of the play and the success of the new director.

As part of the celebration, champagne cocktails will be available with complimentary chocolates, and some additional new touches, in the Dorothy Colonius foyer. Saturday, February 19th is signified as a "date night special" with couples receiving half-off the price of a second ticket.

Lee Cox said, "Yes, ALT loves to share the love of each other and good theater with everyone!"

For more information about With This Ring or Alton Little Theater, please visit: www.altonlittletheater.org

More like this: