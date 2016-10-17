Brant McCance (Fester), Kate Costello (Wednesday), Paul Peterson (Gomez), Alie Morgan (Morticia), Lorian Warford (Pugsley), Christen Ringhausen (Grandma) - Nick Trapp (Lurch) in rear

ALTON - Alton Little Theater produces the kooky & spooky MUSICAL Comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, for Nine Performances October 28th through November 6th. The Broadway Musical Hit is described as "Crazy Fun" for the whole family - with  Dubious Dancing Zombies, A Man in LOVE with the Moon...and Wednesday Addams falling in LOVE with a "normal" guy???? Wait! Wednesday Addams is getting married? Will the In-laws survive a dinner party at the Mansion? Will a secret potion save the day?  ALL will be revealed when the campy Musical delights audiences at the ALT Showplace. Check out the Box Office for Tickets (618-462-3205) or go online 24 hours a day at altonlittletheater.org.  Interviews can be secured from Director, Kevin Frakes through the ALT Office. (462-3205)

