ALTON - Alton Little Theater produces the kooky & spooky MUSICAL Comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, for Nine Performances October 28th through November 6th. The Broadway Musical Hit is described as "Crazy Fun" for the whole family - with Dubious Dancing Zombies, A Man in LOVE with the Moon...and Wednesday Addams falling in LOVE with a "normal" guy???? Wait! Wednesday Addams is getting married? Will the In-laws survive a dinner party at the Mansion? Will a secret potion save the day? ALL will be revealed when the campy Musical delights audiences at the ALT Showplace. Check out the Box Office for Tickets (618-462-3205) or go online 24 hours a day at altonlittletheater.org. Interviews can be secured from Director, Kevin Frakes through the ALT Office. (462-3205)