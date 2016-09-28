Alton Little Theater will stage the wonderfully wacky Musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, October 28th through November 6th at the ALT Showplace, with nine performances ( evenings 7:30 pm and two Sunday matinees at 2pm). Director, Kevin Frakes has dreamed of re-staging and bringing devilishly- delightful new life to the story of the iconic kooky family first embraced by the TV Show of the 60's.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY features an original story that is every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A young man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Frakes invites all who love to laugh (and don't mind a sprinkling of macabre) to come and meet the Family: Paul Peterson (Gomez), Alie Morgan (Morticia), Kate Costello (Wednesday), Lorian Warford (Pugsley), Brant McCance (Fester), Christen Ringhausen (Grandma), Nick Trapp (Lurch), Shawn Chevalier (Alice), Lief Anderson (Mal), David Bishop (Lucas) and Ben Ettling(Cousin IT). A Zombie Ensemble of dancers and singers will add to the fun: Hannah Coughtry-Trapp, Mary Grace Brueggemann, Samantha Stinson, Linda Patton, Cody Johnson, Steve Harders, Kurtis Leible and Sawyer Burton.

The Broadway Musical which opened in 2010 has toured the country and been voted " Audience Favorite" Awards again and again. Frakes has worked with his production team: Sue Parton Stanard, Kristina Bemis, Jay Harvey and Lee Cox to ensure that merriment will abound when ALT produces a BIG -treat-of-a- Musical just perfect for the end of October!

Please contact Kevin Frakes for Interviews and photo opportunities (618-407-2447) or Lee Cox (618-531-3777).

Come meet the family.......ALT will leave the lights off just for YOU - BOO!

