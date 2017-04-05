ALTON - Alton Little Theater will close the 83rd Season at the Showplace with the inspirational Broadway hit Musical, MAN OF LA MANCHA, on stage May 12th through 21st.

Director Lee Cox chose the musical with its iconic theme song " The Impossible Dream," and believes the events of recent months make the show's themes of chivalry, honor and altruistic love more timely than ever. Kevin Frakes ( Don Quixote), Debbie Maneke ( Dulcinea) and Sawyer Burton ( Sancho) lead a talented cast of fifteen players in a "quest" ( journey) of combat, hardship and search for true love set in the 16th Century countryside- all the while the play is actually set in a dungeon with prisoners awaiting the Spanish Inquisition. The Broadway Tony-Award winning show ( written in a 93 -minute format without intermission) was a surprising and enduring hit with four revivals since its premiere in 1965 - mostly recently re-mounted in 2012. The Show's protagonists - a delusional older man and a tavern wench are atypical musical principles and the show's poetic language and unique use of Spanish guitars in moving ballads quickly enchanted audiences and critics alike and created a new standard of grand theater.

Performers from across the St. Louis and Riverbend region came to audition in March for the chance to work with the production, Cox and vocal and Musical Directors Rich Alexander and David Drillinger. Tickets for the production are $22 and are available through expanded Box Office hours Monday- Friday and selected Saturdays ( as listed on the Website; online 24-hours a day).

And Tickets for the 84th Season ( $75 for TWO Musicals and FOUR Plays) are on Early-Bird Sale during the run of MAN OF LA MANCHA .

Cox believes that audiences will thoroughly enjoy the unique staging, costumes and gorgeous score and she is thrilled the half the cast is over 50 and have under 30. Cox says, " I never planned it that way but it reinforces everything I believe and strive for to ensure ALT its 100th anniversary by paving the way for a new generation of performers . Kevin ( Frakes) and I know that we must pass the baton in the coming years to new stewards of founder Dorothy Colonius's dream. Dorothy did the impossible and I know she would be pleased with the progress we have made and our great community's support".

Interviews and Photo opportunities can be arranged ( psychmkt@att.net)

