ALTON - Alton Little Theater is super-charged with excitement to offer its first-time-ever production of “ROCKY HORROR – The Musical,” with seven performances from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2024, with a midnight (11:59 p.m.) performance on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2024! Fun bags of “ props” will be sold and the audience is encouraged to dress up, let go, and have a blast with this cult-favorite celebrating 25 years of pure enjoyment!

The Author, Richard O’ Brian, wrote the show with some great jokes - and even though “ROCKY HORROR” encompassed his love for B-Science-Fiction-movies and frivolous entertainment, he also found himself unwittingly compelled to write his unique take on the “fall of man,” with lead roles Brad and Janet being the depiction of Adam and Eve and the snake’s temptation being Frank-N-Furter!

The stage version features all of your favorite characters and songs from the movie, including “Time Warp” and “Science Fiction” - and the cast and crew has been working hard since mid-August to perfect the show for performances on Oct. 25, 26, 27, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., a midnight show on Halloween, and a single matinee on Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 p.m.!

Article continues after sponsor message

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is directed and costumed by Becca Peach, choreographed by Orcinneo Gaines, with music directed by Elizabeth Leigh, and stage management by Malcom Kraft.

Becca mentions that she has loved “Rocky Horror” since she was a teenager and watched it each year at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (near Carbondale). Becca has the double joy of directing an amazing cast and performing in a show she has visualized directing for years!

The cast includes Becca Peach as “Magenta,” Lorian Warford as “Brad,” Elizabeth Leigh as “Janet,” Josh Sarver as “the Narrator,” Will Wofford as “Riff Raff,” Belle Blackorby as “Columbia,” Gaines as “Frank-N-Furter,” Daniel Boren as “ Rocky Horror,” Therese Melnykov as “Eddie & Dr. Scott,” and Gina Deno, Mary Fox, Lysa Hokenson, BreAnna Jackson, Lexie Jackson, Karie Preston and Annalicia Steele as “Phantoms!”

Tickets can be purchased online at altonlittletheater.org, by calling the Box Office at 618-462-3205, or by visiting the Box Office on Mondays & Fridays between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and prop bags will be available to purchase for an additional $5.

More like this: